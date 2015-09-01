FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kentucky clerk refuses marriage licenses despite Supreme Court decision -report
#Target LGBT
September 1, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Kentucky clerk refuses marriage licenses despite Supreme Court decision -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Kentucky county clerk on Tuesday rejected requests for marriage licenses for two same-sex couples despite a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court’s against the clerk, the Washington Post reported.

The top U.S. court on Monday turned down Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis’ request for an emergency order allowing her to continue to deny marriage licenses to same-sex couples while she appeals a federal judge’s order requiring her to do so. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

