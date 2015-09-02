Kentucky clerk files emergency injunction on same-sex marriage licenses

MOREHEAD, Ky., Sept 2 (Reuters) - Lawyers representing a county clerk in Kentucky who has refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses in defiance of a court order filed an emergency motion on Wednesday asking for an injunction to temporarily block the order while she appeals.

Kim Davis, the Rowan County Clerk, says her strong religious beliefs as an Apostolic Christian stop her from issuing marriage licenses to gay couples. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June made gay marriage legal across the United States. (Reporting By Steve Bittenbender; Writing by Daniel Bases; Editing by Will Dunham)