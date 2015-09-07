Kentucky clerk asks court to force governor to OK denial of gay marriage licenses

LOUISVILLE, Ky, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Lawyers for jailed Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis said on Monday they had asked an appellate court to force Governor Steve Beshear to allow her to refuse to issue same-sex marriage licenses based on her religious convictions.

They sought emergency relief from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, asking it to grant Davis an exemption from the “Governor’s mandate that all county clerks issue marriage licenses,” lawyers from the non-profit legal advocacy group Liberty Counsel, which represents Davis, said in a press release.