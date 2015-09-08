CORRECTED-No special prosecutor planned in Kentucky gay marriage case -official

(Corrects day of the week to Tuesday not Thursday in first paragraph)

Grayson, Ky., Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway said on Tuesday there is no current need to assign a special prosecutor in the case of jailed Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, who was found in contempt of court for not issuing same-sex marriage licenses.

“Judge (David) Bunning and the federal court have control of this matter, and therefore a special state prosecutor is not necessary at this time,” Allison Martin, communications director for Conway, told Reuters in an email.

Davis, 49, ordered into custody on Sept. 3 for defying U.S. District Judge David Bunning’s order, said as an Apostolic Christian she opposes gay marriage.