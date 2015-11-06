FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky's governor-elect to remove clerk names from state marriage licenses
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
November 6, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Kentucky's governor-elect to remove clerk names from state marriage licenses

Steve Bittenbender

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kentucky Governor-elect Matt Bevin said on Friday that when he assumes office next month he will change the state marriage license form to appease clerks who have objected to issuing licenses to same-sex couples.

“One thing I will take care of right away is we will remove the names of the county clerks from the marriage form,” he told reporters in the Capitol rotunda.

Bevin said he would make the change by executive order.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, who spent five days in jail for not issuing licenses to same-sex couples in defiance of a court order, took steps to remove her name and office from the forms in September.

She had repeatedly urged current governor, Steve Beshear, to remove clerk names from the form or provide another type of relief so she would not violate her Christian beliefs.

Attorneys for Davis could not immediately be reached to comment. (Reporting by Steve Bittenbender, Editing by Ben Klayman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.