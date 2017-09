Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Kentucky clerk’s office that had refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples in defiance of orders by a federal judge on Friday morning began the process of ending that resistance.

While Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was jailed on Thursday for refusing to follow the orders of U.S. District Judge David Bunning, her deputies began processing a license for James Yates and William Smith, who had previously been denied in the quest for a marriage license on Friday.