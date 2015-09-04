Jailed Kentucky clerk sees licenses issued on Friday as invalid - her attorney

GRAYSON, Ky., Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples considers the licenses issued on Friday by her office as invalid, her attorney said.

Kim Davis, who was jailed on Thursday afternoon, also has no intention of stepping down from her job as clerk for Rowan County, Matthew Staver said in front of the detention center in Grayson, Kentucky, where Davis is being held. (Writing by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)