FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jailed Kentucky clerk sees licenses issued on Friday as invalid - her attorney
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
September 4, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Jailed Kentucky clerk sees licenses issued on Friday as invalid - her attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GRAYSON, Ky., Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples considers the licenses issued on Friday by her office as invalid, her attorney said.

Kim Davis, who was jailed on Thursday afternoon, also has no intention of stepping down from her job as clerk for Rowan County, Matthew Staver said in front of the detention center in Grayson, Kentucky, where Davis is being held. (Writing by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.