REFILE-Kentucky county clerk Davis released from jail-county jailer

(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

GRAYSON, Ky., Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Kentucky county clerk held in custody for nearly a week for refusing to abide by a U.S. court order demanding that she issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples was released from jail on Tuesday, a county jailer said.

“She’s a free woman,” Carter County Jailer R.W. Boggs said referring to Kim Davis, who refused to issue the licenses due to her Christian beliefs. (Reporting by Steve Bittenbender; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)