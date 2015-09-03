FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Kentucky clerk in same-sex marriage dispute found in contempt
#Corrections News
September 3, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Kentucky clerk in same-sex marriage dispute found in contempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes byline)

By Steve Bittenbender

ASHLAND, Ky., Sept 3 (Reuters) - A county clerk in Kentucky who refuses to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on religious grounds was found in contempt of court by a U.S. federal judge on Thursday and taken into custody.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was led away by U.S. marshals.

“The court doesn’t do this lightly,” District Court Judge David Bunning said in ordering she be taken into custody.

Davis has refused to issue licenses to any couples, gay or straight, since the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry under the U.S. Constitution, citing her religious beliefs.

Before the hearing, about 200 demonstrators on both sides gathered outside the courthouse, some chanting slogans and many holding signs.

Additional reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Emily Stephenson in Washintgon; Writing by David Bailey and Ben Klayman; Editing by Howard Goller and Chris Reese

