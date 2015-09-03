White House: 'appropriate' for judge to enforce law in Kentucky gay marriage license issue

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday said it was “appropriate” for a federal judge to resolve the matter of a county clerk in Kentucky who was jailed after repeatedly refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on religious grounds.

“I would not from this vantage point second-guess those decisions,” Earnest told reporters, when asked about a U.S. federal judge finding the clerk in contempt of court.

“There’s a rule of law and the principle of the rule of law is central to our democracy. And it’s appropriate in this instance for a federal judge to determine the best way to enforce the law.” (Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)