NEW ORLEANS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A federal district court judge in New Orleans upheld a Louisiana ban on gay marriage on Wednesday, bucking a trend of federal judges ruling against such bans in other states.

“Louisiana’s decision to neither permit nor recognize same-sex marriage, formed in the arena of the democratic process, is supported by a rational basis,” Judge Martin Feldman wrote. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)