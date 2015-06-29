UPDATE 2-First marriage licenses for same-sex couples issued in Louisiana

(Updates with details on gay marriage in Louisiana, Alabama)

By Letitia Stein

June 29 (Reuters) - The first marriage licenses were issued to same-sex couples in Louisiana and Mississippi cleared wedding bells to ring Monday after officials in both states put off implementing Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

Two women were granted what was believed to be the state’s first same-sex marriage license in Jefferson Parish near New Orleans, according to the local court clerk’s office.

Other parishes across the state also began issuing licenses on Monday, although some clerks were not yet doing so.

Louisiana was the only state that had not issued a marriage license to a same-sex couple after the high court’s ruling legalizing gay marriage, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group.

The state’s Republican attorney general, Buddy Caldwell, issued a statement after the ruling in Washington saying that his office had “found nothing in today’s decision that makes the court’s order effective immediately.”

The Louisiana Clerks of Court Association had advised clerks they did not have to issue licenses for 25 days, the period in which the Supreme Court could be petitioned for a rehearing.

But Monday, the organization told clerks they should go ahead if their office was prepared to do so, said Debbie Hudnall, executive director of the clerk’s association.

She stressed that clerks were not taking sides, but “they just wanted to make sure that all the i’s were dotted and all the t’s were crossed and they were carrying out the law.”

In Mississippi, a handful of gay couples were able to wed on Friday before the state attorney general advised putting same-sex marriages on hold until a lower court lifted a stay.

On Monday, state Attorney General Jim Hood, a Democrat, said his initial advice on legal procedure was misinterpreted as a prohibition. He cleared local clerks to issue marriage licenses, noting that the Supreme Court decision “is the law of the land.”

Clerks issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples will not be sanctioned by the state, but anyone “who refuses to issue a marriage license to a same sex couple could be sued by the denied couple and may face liability,” he wrote to local clerks.

The Alabama Supreme Court on Monday asked for briefs on the impact of the Supreme Court ruling on a case that previously halted same-sex marriages in the state.

Alabama officials have said they would comply with the top U.S. court’s ruling. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh)