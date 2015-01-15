FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan must recognize legal marriages of 300 same-sex couples
January 15, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Michigan must recognize legal marriages of 300 same-sex couples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Michigan must recognize the legal marriages of about 300 same-sex couples who were wed in the state after a federal court struck down a ban on gay marriage and before the decision was put on hold by a U.S. appeals court, a judge ruled Thursday.

The couples have a fundamental right under the U.S. Constitution even though a U.S. appeals court has reversed the 2014 decision that struck down the Michigan law, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith ruled. Goldsmith also put his ruling on hold for 21 days. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis)

