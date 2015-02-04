FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan to recognize 300 same-sex marriages performed last year
February 4, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

Michigan to recognize 300 same-sex marriages performed last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Governor Rick Snyder said on Wednesday that Michigan would recognize the marriages of 300 same-sex couples wed in the state last year in the short period between a judge’s ruling striking down a state ban on gay marriage and a stay of the decision.

A federal judge in January ordered Michigan to recognize the marriages and the Republican governor said on Wednesday he would not appeal that ruling and appreciated that the U.S. Supreme Court would address the larger question later in 2015. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Peter Cooney)

