UPDATE 1-Michigan ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional, judge rules

(Adds details from ruling, background on plaintiffs)

DETROIT, March 21 (Reuters) - Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage violates the U.S. Constitution and must be overturned, a federal judge ruled on Friday in the latest in a series of court decisions to allow gay couples to marry.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said he was seeking an emergency stay and appeal of the ruling with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which struck down a Michigan constitutional amendment adopted by voters in 2004.

Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage “impermissibly discriminates against same-sex couples in violation of the equal protection clause because the provision does not advance any conceivable legitimate state interest,” Judge Bernard Friedman found in a 31-page ruling.

The challenge to Michigan’s law was brought by April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse, a lesbian couple who live in Hazel Park, a Detroit suburb. They had sought to jointly adopt each other’s children, were denied under Michigan law, and then challenged both the ban on same-sex marriage and state adoption law.

Friedman’s ruling followed along the lines of recent rulings by federal judges who found bans on gay marriage unconstitutional in Texas, Utah and other states.

Barely a decade ago no U.S. states permitted gays to marry. Support has surged since Massachusetts became the first state to make same-sex marriage legal and it has extended to 17 states plus the District of Columbia. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)