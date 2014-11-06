At least 10 same-sex couples get marriage licenses in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov 6 (Reuters) - At least 10 same-sex couples have received marriage licenses in the St. Louis area since a judge ruled on Wednesday that Missouri’s ban on gay nuptials is unconstitutional, officials said on Thursday.

Eight couples were issued licenses by the city of St. Louis, including a couple that wed at city hall on Wednesday, said Jennifer Florida, the city’s recorder of deeds.

St. Louis County, which has a separate government from the city, issued marriage licenses to two same-sex couples, county spokeswoman Martina Price said.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Wednesday ruled that freedom to marry is a fundamental right and the Missouri ban on same-sex marriage was not tied to a “legitimate government interest.”

Burlison said his ruling applied to St. Louis. Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court, but did not ask the court to put it on hold.

Koster in June had sought an injunction to stop the city of St. Louis from issuing marriage licenses after it awarded licenses to four same-sex couples, leading to Burlison’s decision.

Jackson County, which includes most of Kansas City, Missouri, is awaiting further court action before issuing marriage licenses, a county spokeswoman said.

Missouri did not appeal another state court judge’s ruling in early October that it must recognize the marriages of same-sex couples wed legally in other jurisdictions.

The St. Louis ruling came a day after a federal judge ruled a Kansas ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. The judge delayed the effect of his ruling until Nov. 11 to allow the state time to prepare for marriages.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has asked the 10th Circuit U. S. Court of Appeals to overturn U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Crabtree’s order.

Same-sex marriage has become legal in more than a dozen states since the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 6 said it would not review recent U.S. appeals court decisions that struck down bans in several states. Same-sex marriage is legal in 32 full states, up from 19 before the Supreme Court’s announcement. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham)