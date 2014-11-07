Missouri ban on gay marriage unconstitutional-federal judge

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov 7 (Reuters) - Missouri’s ban on same-sex marriage violates due process and equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution, a federal judge in western Missouri ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Ortrie Smith stayed the effect of his ruling pending possible appeals, a day after a U.S. appeals court in Cincinnati, Ohio, upheld bans on gay marriage in other states, setting up a possible review by the U.S. Supreme Court. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Writing by David Bailey and Bill Trott)