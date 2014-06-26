Missouri officials battle over gay marriage following Utah ruling

June 26 (Reuters) - Missouri’s top law enforcement official filed a lawsuit on Thursday against a county official who had started granting marriage licenses to same-sex couples in violation of the state’s ban on same-sex marriage.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster said while he supports marriage equality, St. Louis County Recorder of Deeds Sharon Carpenter was violating the law by issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Carpenter’s actions are part of a broad challenge to state bans on same-sex marriage sweeping the United States and are similar to moves in Boulder County, Colorado, where officials there also began issuing marriage licenses to gay couples this week despite a state ban on same-sex marriage.

The actions come after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver ruled on Wednesday that the state of Utah cannot block same-sex couples from marrying, pushing the issue of gay marriage a step nearer the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeals court ruling is among a series of federal court decisions that have struck down state gay marriage bans as unconstitutional.

In Missouri, Koster asked the court for a temporary restraining order to prohibit Carpenter’s actions but Carpenter voluntarily agreed to refrain from issuing further marriage licenses to same-sex couples and the restraining order request was denied, according to court records.

“While I personally support the goal of marriage equality, my duty as attorney general is to defend the laws of the state of Missouri,” Koster said in a statement. “While many people in Missouri have changed their minds regarding marriage equality, Missourians have yet to change their constitution.”

Koster said he believed Missouri courts would provide rulings within the next 12 to 18 months on current challenges to the state’s same-sex marriage ban that are pending in Kansas City and Jefferson City. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Bill Trott)