Nov 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge struck down a Montana ban on gay marriage on Wednesday, saying that it violates the U.S. Constitution, the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana said.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris overturned an amendment to the state’s constitution prohibiting same-sex marriages in response to a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Montana by four gay and lesbian couples. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)