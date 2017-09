March 2 (Reuters) - Nebraska’s ban on gay marriage violates the U.S. Constitution, a U.S. District judge ruled on Monday in a challenge brought by seven same-sex couples in the state.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon issued a preliminary injunction in the case and said it would take effect March 9, calling Nebraska’s ban an “unabashedly gender-specific infringement of the equal rights of its citizens.”