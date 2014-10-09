Nevada begins issuing marriage licenses to gay couples

CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nevada began allowing gay couples to legally wed on Thursday after a day of confusion over the legal status of same-sex matrimony, with the clerk’s office in Carson City saying that it had issued a license.

An official who answered the phone at the marriage license bureau in the state capital said her office had been given the green light to offer marriage licenses to same-sex couples, adding: “Yes, we just issued one.” (Reporting by Sandra Chereb; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Sandra Maler)