North Carolina lawmakers allow 'opt-out' over same-sex marriage

RALEIGH, N.C,, June 11 (Reuters) - North Carolina’s House of Representatives on Thursday pushed through legislation permitting government officials to refuse to perform same-sex marriages by citing religious objections, overriding the governor’s veto.

The action allows the measure passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to become law, protecting public officials who oppose same-sex marriages from losing their jobs.

Governor Pat McCrory, also a Republican, had said the officials should not be exempt from upholding their oath, with same-sex marriage now legal in North Carolina. (Writing by Letitia Stein; Editing by Susan Heavey)