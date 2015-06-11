FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina lawmakers allow 'opt-out' over same-sex marriage
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
June 11, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

North Carolina lawmakers allow 'opt-out' over same-sex marriage

Marti Maguire

1 Min Read

RALEIGH, N.C,, June 11 (Reuters) - North Carolina’s House of Representatives on Thursday pushed through legislation permitting government officials to refuse to perform same-sex marriages by citing religious objections, overriding the governor’s veto.

The action allows the measure passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to become law, protecting public officials who oppose same-sex marriages from losing their jobs.

Governor Pat McCrory, also a Republican, had said the officials should not be exempt from upholding their oath, with same-sex marriage now legal in North Carolina. (Writing by Letitia Stein; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.