RALEIGH, N.C., May 28 (Reuters) - North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said on Thursday he would veto legislation allowing government officials to refuse to perform marriages by citing religious objections.

The measure, passed by the state’s Republican-led House and Senate, would protect those who oppose same-sex weddings from losing their jobs. (Reporting by Marti Maguire; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech)