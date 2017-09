SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that gay marriage bans in Idaho and Nevada violate the constitution and said they cannot be enforced.

The decision, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, came one day after the U.S. Supreme Court let stand similar rulings from appeals courts in other parts of the country. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Peter Henderson)