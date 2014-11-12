U.S. judge overturns same-sex marriage ban in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered South Carolina officials to stop enforcing a ban on same-sex marriage, ruling the state is bound by a regional federal appeals court decision that struck down Virginia’s ban.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in Charleston, South Carolina, said his ruling will not take effect until noon EST (1700 GMT) on Nov. 20 to allow the state time to appeal.