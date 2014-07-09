FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah to appeal gay marriage ruling to U.S. Supreme Court
July 9, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Utah to appeal gay marriage ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Utah’s attorney general said on Wednesday he would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming weeks over last month’s ruling by a regional appeals court that found in favor of gay marriage in the conservative state.

The move by Utah was widely expected following the June 25 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, which said the state could not stop same-sex couples from marrying. That ruling was put on hold, anticipating Utah’s appeal. (Reporting by Jennifer Dobner; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)

