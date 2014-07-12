U.S. appeals court sides with gay marriage proponents in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - A federal circuit court on Friday denied Utah’s bid to further block legal recognition of about 1,300 same-sex weddings performed after the state’s gay marriage ban was briefly lifted.

But the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Denver, also left intact an existing temporary stay against the enforcement of state recognition of those 1,300 marriages to give Utah a chance to seek a permanent injunction from the Supreme Court. Utah’s attorney general immediately vowed to do just that. (Reporting by Jennifer Dobner in Salt Lake City; Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)