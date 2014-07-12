FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. appeals court sides with gay marriage proponents in Utah
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
July 12, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. appeals court sides with gay marriage proponents in Utah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - A federal circuit court on Friday denied Utah’s bid to further block legal recognition of about 1,300 same-sex weddings performed after the state’s gay marriage ban was briefly lifted.

But the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Denver, also left intact an existing temporary stay against the enforcement of state recognition of those 1,300 marriages to give Utah a chance to seek a permanent injunction from the Supreme Court. Utah’s attorney general immediately vowed to do just that. (Reporting by Jennifer Dobner in Salt Lake City; Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.