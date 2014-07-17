FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah asks Supreme Court to stay ruling on recognizing gay marriages
July 17, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

Utah asks Supreme Court to stay ruling on recognizing gay marriages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Utah’s attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday for an emergency stay pending appeal of an order by an appeals court last week that ordered it to recognize hundreds of same-sex marriages performed in the state.

On Friday the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Utah’s bid to further block legal recognition of about 1,300 gay weddings that were performed after the state’s gay marriage ban was briefly lifted by a federal judge in December. (Reporting by Jennifer Dobner; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Eric Walsh)

