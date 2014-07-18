U.S. Supreme Court grants Utah's appeal to stay gay marriage court order

July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to a request from Utah for an emergency stay of an appeals court order that told the state to recognize hundreds of same-sex marriages performed there pending an appeal.

The appeal for a stay by Utah’s attorney general had been widely expected since the 10th Circuit appeals court left intact an existing temporary stay in order to give the state time to seek a lengthier injunction from a higher court. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Eric Beech)