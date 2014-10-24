FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah Supreme Court clears way for adoption by partners of same-sex spouses
October 24, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Utah Supreme Court clears way for adoption by partners of same-sex spouses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Utah Supreme Court on Thursday lifted an order that had blocked spouses in same-sex marriages from adopting their partners’ children, state officials said.

The state’s highest court had imposed a stay on the adoptions in May, while Utah appealed a federal ruling last year that permitted same-sex marriages for 17 days before the Supreme Court halted them pending appeal.

Earlier this month, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied appeals of same-sex marriage bans and an appeals court reaffirmed its order making same-sex marriage legal in the state, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes ordered county clerks to recognize all legally performed same-sex marriages.

On the same day, Reyes petitioned the state Supreme Court to remove its stay of the adoptions, saying the issue was now moot.

Missy Larsen, a spokeswoman for Reyes, said the high court’s action on Thursday came in response to that petition.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing by Peter Cooney

