MILWAUKEE, June 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday struck down Wisconsin’s ban on same-sex marriage, saying the law violates the constitutional rights of gay couples who wish to wed, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb ruled Wisconsin’s constitutional amendment, adopted in 2006, violates gay couples’ fundamental right to marry and their equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien; Editing by Scott Malone)