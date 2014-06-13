FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Gay marriage on hold in Wisconsin pending appeal- judge
June 13, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Gay marriage on hold in Wisconsin pending appeal- judge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with federal judge’s ruling)

By Brendan O‘Brien

MADISON, Wis., June 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday put same-sex marriages in Wisconsin on hold pending appeals of her ruling one week ago that the state’s ban on gay nuptials is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Crabb said she was issuing the stay at the request of Wisconsin officials who are appealing her decision and to avoid further confusion among county clerks, who have issued hundreds of marriage licenses.

Crabb wrote in her opinion that she was required to follow the guidance of the U.S. Supreme Court and issue a stay, despite finding it difficult “after seeing expressions of joy on the faces of so many newly wedded couples.”

County clerks around Wisconsin have issued hundreds of marriage licenses to same-sex couples since Crabb ruled last Friday that the state ban adopted in 2006 violated the U.S. Constitution.

According to Fair Wisconsin, an LGBT advocacy organization, 61 of the state’s 72 county clerks have issued marriage licenses to same-sex couples since the ruling. A Reuters tally found that more than 500 gay couples have applied for or have been granted a marriage license in Wisconsin in the past week. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien; Editing by Sandra Maler)

