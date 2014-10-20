Wyoming attorney general says gay marriages can begin on Tuesday

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gay marriages can begin in Wyoming on Tuesday after the state files a formal notice that it will not appeal a judge’s order overturning a ban on same-sex matrimony, the state’s attorney general said on Monday.

“After reviewing the law and the Judge’s decision that binding precedent requires recognition of same-sex marriage, I have concluded that further legal process will result in delay but not a different result,” Wyoming Attorney General Peter Michael said in a statement. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)