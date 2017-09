WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that gay marriage bans in Wisconsin and Indiana violate the U.S. Constitution.

The three judge panel of the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously in favor of same-sex couples just over a week after hearing oral arguments in the two different cases. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler)