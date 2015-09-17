FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
With no U.S. export financing, GE says will build engine center in Europe
#Market News
September 17, 2015

With no U.S. export financing, GE says will build engine center in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it plans to create a development center for turboprop engines in Europe, citing a lack of U.S. export financing after Congress allowed the U.S. Export-Import Bank’s charter to lapse in June.

The company said it will invest more than $400 million in the European turboprop engine development, test and production operation, creating between 500 and 1,000 jobs. GE said it will also invest $55 million in Brazil to build a new engine test facility. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

