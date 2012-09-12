FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Geithner to visit India, Japan in October for talks
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Geithner to visit India, Japan in October for talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Geithner will attend IMF, World Bank meetings in Tokyo not G20 finance ministers’ meeting)

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will meet India’s new finance minister in October and then travel to Japan for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Geithner, who will be traveling just weeks ahead of the November U.S. presidential election, will discuss efforts to boost global stability and economic growth while attending the IMF and World Bank meetings in Tokyo, the department said. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.