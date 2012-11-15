FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIA opens investigation into Petraeus conduct
November 15, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

CIA opens investigation into Petraeus conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The CIA on Thursday said it had opened an “exploratory” investigation into the conduct of its former director David Petraeus, who resigned last week over an extramarital affair.

“At the CIA we are constantly reviewing our performance. If there are lessons to be learned from this case we’ll use them to improve,” a CIA spokesperson said in a statement. “But we’re not getting ahead of ourselves; an investigation is exploratory and doesn’t presuppose any particular outcome.”

