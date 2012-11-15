FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No other top brass ensnared in Petraeus scandal -Pentagon chief
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

No other top brass ensnared in Petraeus scandal -Pentagon chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The scandal surrounding former CIA Director David Petraeus does not appear to have drawn in any other top brass beyond the commanding American general in Afghanistan, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Thursday.

“I am not aware of any others that could be involved in this issue at the present time,” Panetta told reporters during a trip to Thailand. “Obviously as this matter continues to be investigated, both on Capitol Hill and by the inspector general, I‘m sure that we’ll have to wait and see what additional factors are brought to our attention.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.