CORRECTED-US FDA sends warning letter to DNA4Life over consumer gene tests
November 10, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-US FDA sends warning letter to DNA4Life over consumer gene tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear in third paragraph that FDA halted the sale of 23andMe’s test reports; not the tests themselves)

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to privately held gene testing company DNA4Life over its sale of an unapproved direct-to-consumer gene test to predict drug response.

In its letter, posted on Monday, the agency said it was unable to identify any FDA clearance for the company’s test.

The letter follows 23andMe’s limited relaunch last month of reports associated with certain direct-to-consumer tests after the agency ordered the company to stop marketing them without FDA approval. In its letter, the FDA cited concerns about the potential public health consequences of inaccurate results in the reports.

DNA4Life told Reuters in an earlier interview that it did not believe it needed FDA approval to sell its test.

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by W Simon and Frances Kerry

