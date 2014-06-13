FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pot-smoking driver crashes into CNN headquarters -police
June 13, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pot-smoking driver crashes into CNN headquarters -police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with detail on when pot smoked, passenger presence in vehicle)

ATLANTA, June 13 (Reuters) - A driver who told police he had smoked marijuana crashed his car into CNN headquarters in Atlanta early on Friday, causing damage but no injuries, police said.

The driver, identified by police as Gerlmy Javon Todd, 22, had marijuana on him and said he’d smoked before the crash, Atlanta Police Department spokesman John Chafee said by email.

Todd told police he’d fallen asleep at the wheel after driving all night, Chafee said. Both Todd and a passenger in the car refused medical assistance, Chafee added.

The car crashed into the lobby of the building, according to a CNN Twitter feed, which showed a photo of a Mercedes-Benz convertible in the lobby just feet from a large CNN logo.

Officers who arrived at the scene shortly after 4 a.m. found the car had crashed into the north side of the CNN Center building, Chafee said.

Todd was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of marijuana, Chafee said. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Eric Beech)

