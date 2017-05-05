Georgia Governor Nathan Deal on Thursday signed
a bill allowing guns on college campuses in the state, making it
the 11th of the 50 U.S. states to do so.
Since the 2007 shooting deaths of 32 people by a student at
Virginia Tech, a university in southwestern Virginia, state
legislatures have grappled with the question of allowing
licensed gun owners to bring their weapons on college campuses.
Deal said in a statement that he believed that people
licensed to carry guns could help increase safety on college
campuses. He said students at campuses where guns are known to
be disallowed are easy prey for assailants.
"At the present time, assailants can, and do, target these
students knowing full well that their victims are not permitted
to carry protection," said Deal.
On March 31, the Republican-controlled Georgia Senate and
House of Representatives approved the guns-on-campus measure and
sent it to Deal, a Republican.
Laura Cutilletta, legal director for the Law Center to
Prevent Gun Violence, said her group was disappointed in Deal's
action.
"Colleges and universities are safe havens from gun
violence, largely because guns are prohibited on the vast
majority of campuses. Allowing guns on campus will jeopardize
students, faculty and staff and likely lead to more campus
homicides and suicides," Cutilletta said in an email.
The new Georgia law will prohibit firearms in some campus
areas with large crowds, including football stadiums and
basketball arenas.
Guns will remain prohibited in campus housing, including
fraternity and sorority houses; any rooms where high school
students are taking classes; rooms where disciplinary hearings
are held; preschool or child care areas; and faculty, staff and
administrative offices.
The American Journal of Public Health found that 23 percent
of Americans in a recent survey supported guns on college
campuses. (here)