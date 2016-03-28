FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia governor to veto religious freedom bill seen as anti-gay
March 28, 2016

Georgia governor to veto religious freedom bill seen as anti-gay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will veto a religious freedom bill passed by the state legislature that has drawn national criticism for discriminating against same-sex couples, the Republican announced at the state capitol on Monday.

The bill declared that no pastor can be forced to perform a same-sex weddings and was recently passed by the Republican-controlled legislature.

Faith-based groups could not be forced to hire or retain an employee whose beliefs run counter to the organization, while churches and religious schools would have the right to reject holding events for people or groups to whom they object.

Deal said he could not the support legislation that drew wide criticism from corporations and had triggered threats of a state boycott by the entertainment industry, including movie and TV studios and prominent actors. (Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

