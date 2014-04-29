FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least six hurt in shooting at FedEx facility in Georgia - local media
April 29, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

At least six hurt in shooting at FedEx facility in Georgia - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - At least six people were hurt in a shooting at an airport-based FedEx Corp. facility in Kennesaw, Georgia, early on Tuesday, WSB-TV reported.

A FedEx spokesman confirmed the shooting but provided no additional details.

“FedEx is aware of the situation,” said spokesman Ben Hunt. “Our primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of our team members, first responders and others affected. FedEx is cooperating with authorities.” (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Thomasch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
