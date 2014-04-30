Guard in critical condition after Georgia FedEx facility shooting

ATLANTA, April 30 (Reuters) - A security guard for a FedEx Corp facility in suburban Atlanta was in critical condition on Wednesday, a day after police said he was shot by a co-worker who also wounded five others in a blast of gunfire before killing himself.

The suspect, package handler Geddy L. Kramer, 19, drove up to the security guard shack at a FedEx shipping facility in Kennesaw, Georgia, early on Tuesday and shot the 28-year-old guard before unleashing a barrage of fire with a shotgun in the nearby warehouse, police said.

Kramer’s father issued a statement late Tuesday expressing his deepest sympathies and condolences.

“There really are no adequate words at a time like this,” said Scott Kramer. “Our family would appreciate our privacy at this very difficult time.”

Three other employees wounded in the attack were listed in stable condition on Wednesday, and two people had been treated and released, said Sharon Woods, a spokeswoman for WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.

Kramer’s father and police gave no motive for the shooting. A FedEx employee who worked with Geddy Kramer said he was dressed all in black and armed with a knife, gun and a cartridge belt strapped across this chest during the attack.

Authorities searching the building after the incident found a Molotov cocktail that appeared to have been left behind by the gunman, said Cobb County Police spokesman Mike Bowman.

The facility, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, reopened Wednesday morning, a FedEx spokeswoman said.

“This continues to be a difficult time for all of us at FedEx,” said spokeswoman Shea Leordeanu. “Our primary focus is on supporting the needs of those affected by this tragic incident.” (Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Gunna Dickson)