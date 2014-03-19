FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia bans smoking and tobacco products on state university campuses
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Georgia bans smoking and tobacco products on state university campuses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATLANTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Smoking will be banned on all campuses of Georgia’s public colleges and universities, beginning next fall, including barring tobacco use at outdoor football games.

Officials of the state’s public universities voted for the ban on smoking and all tobacco products on Wednesday. The ban will include e-cigarettes.

“Our aim with this policy is to preserve and improve the health, comfort and environment of employees and any persons occupying (campus) facilities,” said Marion Fedrick, the University System of Georgia’s vice chancellor for human resources.

Adopted by the university system’s Board of Regents, the ban would affect 31 public university campuses in Georgia.

Nationally, there are more than 1,100 colleges and universities with smoke-free campuses and 811 of those ban all tobacco products, according to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation.

“We have been noticing over the last five years an enormous growth in the number of campuses that are passing smoke-free and completely tobacco-free campus policies,” said the nonprofit group’s chief executive, Cynthia Hallett.

Half of Georgia’s college and universities have already adopted smoke-free policies, according to the state.

Smoking contributes to 480,000 deaths each year in the United States, including 42,000 deaths from secondhand smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

David Sutton, a spokesman for Altria Group which owns three U.S. tobacco companies including Philip Morris USA, declined to comment on Georgia’s new campus ban. (Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Kevin Gray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.