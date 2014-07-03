FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Director of Gregg Allman film, two others indicted after on-set crash
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Director of Gregg Allman film, two others indicted after on-set crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATLANTA, July 3 (Reuters) - The director of a movie about singer Gregg Allman and two others working on the project were indicted on Thursday on involuntary manslaughter charges prompted by a deadly train crash on the film’s set in southeast Georgia, prosecutors said.

A grand jury indicted “Midnight Rider” director Randall Miller, his film partner and wife, Jody Savin, and executive producer Jay Sedrish nearly five months after a camera operator was killed and six other crew members were injured during production.

Miller, Savin and Sedrish were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespass, according to a statement from Jackie Johnson, district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

Atlanta resident Sarah Elizabeth Jones, 27, died on Feb. 20 after she was struck by an oncoming train while the movie crew set up equipment to film on some train tracks and a trestle bridge in rural Wayne County near Savannah.

Authorities have said the film company, Unclaimed Freight Productions Inc., did not have permission to film on an active train track. They did have permission to be on property nearby.

The manslaughter charges against the film team could bring a possible sentence of 10 years in prison under Georgia law. (Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.