Trump criticises Germany after Merkel questioned U.S. reliability

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump criticised Germany on Tuesday for its trade surplus and military spending levels, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally.

"We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change," Trump tweeted.

On Monday, Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally, venting European frustrations with Trump after back-to-back summits last week, but said she was a "convinced trans-Atlanticist". (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)