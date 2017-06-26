Glyphosate, an herbicide and the active
ingredient in Monsanto Co's popular Roundup weed killer,
will be added to California's list of chemicals known to cause
cancer effective July 7, the state's Office of Environmental
Health Hazard Assessment said on Monday.
The agency said the designation under a state law known as
Proposition 65 will proceed following an unsuccessful attempt by
seeds and chemicals company Monsanto to block the listing in
trial court.
Monsanto called the listing "unwarranted on the basis of
science and the law." It has appealed the trial court's decision
and vowed to continue its legal challenge.
"This is not the final step in the process, and it has no
bearing on the merits of the case. We will continue to
aggressively challenge this improper decision," Scott Partridge,
Monsanto's vice president of global strategy, said in an emailed
statement.
Monsanto has not been granted a stay so the listing will go
ahead next month, the state environmental office said.
Listing glyphosate as a known carcinogen under California's
Proposition 65 would require companies selling the chemical in
the state to add warning labels to packaging. Warnings would
also be required if glyphosate is being sprayed at levels deemed
unsafe by regulators.