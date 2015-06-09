FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. weighs charges against GM following ignition switch recall -WSJ
June 9, 2015

U.S. weighs charges against GM following ignition switch recall -WSJ

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are weighing criminal wire fraud charges against General Motors over the company’s failure to recall vehicles equipped with faulty ignition switches, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said U.S. prosecutors in New York have not made a final decision on what, if any, charges to bring and hope to reach a settlement with the automaker by the end of summer or early fall. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

