Treasury says to sell more GM shares to wind down remaining stake

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said it will begin another round of sales of the General Motors Co stock it acquired during the government’s bailout of the U.S. auto sector.

The Treasury, along with the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, said it will sell 50 million common shares in a public offering in conjunction with GM’s inclusion to the S&P 500 index on June 6. For its part, the Treasury intends to sell 30 million additional GM shares.

The move is part of the Treasury’s efforts to sell its remaining shares of GM’s common stock, and wind down the U.S. government’s stake in the No. 1 U.S. automaker as part of the financial bailout known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program.